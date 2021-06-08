Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.74. 102,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,686. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $149.85 and a twelve month high of $219.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

