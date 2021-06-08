Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 64.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $140.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $142.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

