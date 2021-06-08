Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $67,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.63. 79,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,898. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.85.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.