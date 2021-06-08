Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 10,000 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.25. 17,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

