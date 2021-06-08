Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 5,000 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $18,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 140,636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 47,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 34,164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total value of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $300.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,714. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.97. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

