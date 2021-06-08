Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 397,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,872,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.12% of United Airlines as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in United Airlines by 14.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 101,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in United Airlines by 27.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 118,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after buying an additional 25,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 26,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

Shares of UAL traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.79. 167,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,295,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.83.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

