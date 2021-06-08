Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $29.29 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,609 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 0.4% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $29,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 10.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,648 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $574,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 185.6% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 3,200.0% in the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 37,092 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after acquiring an additional 35,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the software company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

ADBE traded up $2.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $511.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $497.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.84 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.30% and a net margin of 40.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

