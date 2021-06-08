Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 3,554 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.8% of Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $53,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $2,049,000. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 663,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,454,258. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $231.47 and a 12 month high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.