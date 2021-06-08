Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $165,952,000 after buying an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $227.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

