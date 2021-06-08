Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $31.96 Million in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 866,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,962,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.89% of Spirit Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAVE. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 251.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAVE opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $40.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.87.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 34.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVE. Barclays upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

