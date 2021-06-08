Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 901,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067,726 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $26,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVTR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 53,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.37 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avantor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,175,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,953.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,257,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,645,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

