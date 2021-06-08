Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,556 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $21,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.59.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $191.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $204.53. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

