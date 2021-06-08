Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 1,867 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,867 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $16,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 6.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Longbow Research raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.58. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $94.01 and a 52 week high of $144.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.38 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.36% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

