Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 22,271 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,271 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in CDW by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 888,822 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $147,322,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in CDW by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 1,403.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 26,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $105.87 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.53.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total value of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

