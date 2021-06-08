Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 765,293 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,443,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 765,293 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $40,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2,421.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 214,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.4% during the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 169,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Mark S. Bartlett bought 20,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $560,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,643,097. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 758,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $22,309,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,521,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,577,402.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.67 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.89.

WSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

