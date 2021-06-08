Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 8,093 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering sold 8,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $179,179.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Thursday, May 27th, Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60.

On Friday, March 19th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $386,550.00.

PCVX stock opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.72. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 66.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vaxcyte during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 503.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

See Also: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.