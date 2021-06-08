Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

VERA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97.

In related news, major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

