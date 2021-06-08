Verge (XVG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $43.09 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 8th. Verge has a market cap of $435.60 million and $43.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00475753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

