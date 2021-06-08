Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 12,606 Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plains GP by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,028,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,143 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,681,094 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,122,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,732,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,535,000 after purchasing an additional 443,933 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Plains GP stock opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.21. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.90.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.