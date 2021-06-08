Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $208,000 in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in McKesson by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 581.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after purchasing an additional 554,121 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $72,343,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,550,000 after purchasing an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.18.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,713,826 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK opened at $195.03 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $139.76 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

