Viad (NYSE:VVI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.48

Shares of Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.48 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 957 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.96.

VVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative net margin of 219.60% and a negative return on equity of 79.87%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Viad by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth about $219,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viad during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Viad during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

