Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $32.93

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.93, but opened at $34.00. Viant Technology shares last traded at $35.25, with a volume of 3,966 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DSP. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.74.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

