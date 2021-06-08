Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90. Phreesia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.20 and a 12-month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.45 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The company had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 48,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $2,964,674.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.