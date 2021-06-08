Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $541,000 Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after buying an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 12,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.39. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $51.31 and a 52 week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.98 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 39.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

