Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $556,000 Stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.41 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.97.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

