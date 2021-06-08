Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,729 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $10.72 on Tuesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $747.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.