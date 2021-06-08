ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Down to $6.63

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.39. ViewRay shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 8,619 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRAY shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.03. The firm has a market cap of $983.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 183.76% and a negative return on equity of 69.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in ViewRay by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

