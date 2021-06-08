Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

VNOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.96. 8,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,195. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.76. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $96.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 19.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 357.14%.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.