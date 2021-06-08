Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

NYSE:NCZ opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $5.33.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

