Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $231.32 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.27.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

