VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.54.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VIZIO news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 28,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $567,506.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 162,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $3,177,638.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,413,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,225,630.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock valued at $36,296,438.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,741,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling a fully integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

