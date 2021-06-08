VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.
VMware stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. 21,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,333. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock worth $22,409,341. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.
Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.