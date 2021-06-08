VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.620-1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 billion-3.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.880-6.880 EPS.

VMware stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.47. 21,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,333. VMware has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.57.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.04, for a total transaction of $730,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,486 shares of company stock worth $22,409,341. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

