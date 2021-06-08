Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 94.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,571 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 118,506 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2,228.8% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

