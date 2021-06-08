Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Cloudflare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 8.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Cloudflare by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NET stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.92 and a 52-week high of $95.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $3,804,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $2,829,600.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 848,632 shares of company stock valued at $63,248,002. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

