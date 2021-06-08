Vontobel Holding Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 87.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,678 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,834 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after acquiring an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,249,000 after acquiring an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,729,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF opened at $163.55 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.30 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.35. The company has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,813 shares of company stock valued at $10,179,525 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

