VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.37). VYNE Therapeutics posted earnings of ($4.84) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($1.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 375.26% and a negative net margin of 1,009.70%.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $3,670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $135,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

VYNE opened at $4.00 on Friday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $13.20. The stock has a market cap of $205.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

