Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total value of $53,946,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $423,031,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock worth $1,128,455,893. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $396.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

