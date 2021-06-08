Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 12,911 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Argus increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.61.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

