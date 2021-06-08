Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $583,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $203,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.79.

NYSE:D opened at $76.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.52. The company has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

