Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $451,000 in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSKA. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Heska by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.20.

Heska stock opened at $196.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -230.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a current ratio of 8.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.47. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $81.61 and a 52 week high of $217.17.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heska Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total value of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 59,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of Heska stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

