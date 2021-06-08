Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $395,000 Investment in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

AEACU stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.98.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Company Profile

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

