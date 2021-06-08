Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,674,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $746,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SportsTek Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000.

OTCMKTS SPTKU opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.00. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

