Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 12,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YETI opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.07 and a 1-year high of $92.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,628,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,577 shares of company stock worth $18,804,462 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. YETI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

