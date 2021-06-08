Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,330,000.

Get Aurora Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:AURCU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.