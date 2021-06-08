WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $88.21 and a one year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

