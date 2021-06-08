WealthPLAN Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.38.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

