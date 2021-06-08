WealthPLAN Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $3,221,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 337.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 46,532 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,659,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,435 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 197,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $60.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

