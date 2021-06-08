WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.31. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

