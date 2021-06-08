Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Nutanix (NTNX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX):

5/27/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Nutanix had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/27/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2021 – Nutanix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $30.00.

4/28/2021 – Nutanix was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NTNX stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 28,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,174. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.83 and a twelve month high of $35.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.73. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.44. Research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 14,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $390,855.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,694.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 13,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $375,470.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,535.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock worth $1,142,602. Corporate insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nutanix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

