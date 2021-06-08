WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC began coverage on WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on WELL Health Technologies from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WELL Health Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. 55,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,380. WELL Health Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.86.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.